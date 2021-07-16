At least four people have died after several villagers fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Thursday night, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, reported ANI.

On Friday, Mishra said that search and rescue operations are ongoing as seven to eight residents were still missing. Earlier, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said that 19 people have been rescued.

The incident took place at Lal Patar village in Ganj Basoda city, when villagers were trying to rescue a boy who had fallen into the well, reported PTI. A police official said the parapet wall around the well collapsed due to the weight of people who were trying to rescue the boy.

“The boundary wall was constructed on loose soil which gave in and people fell inside,” Additional Director General of Police Sai Manohar told The Indian Express. “Water is being pumped out and until all have been rescued, it would be difficult to ascertain how many exactly have been trapped inside.”

Two State Disaster Relief Force personnel were among those who fell into the well, according to The Indian Express. They have been rescued. The well is about 30 feet deep and has 20 feet of water, according to village head Amar Singh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The chief minister said that the education minister was at the spot since Thursday night and supervising the rescue operation, Chouhan added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. “May they remain strong in this difficult time,” he tweeted. “Prayers for safe rescue of those still in the well and for speedy recovery of those injured.”

Madhya Pradesh: Latest visuals from Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha where at least 15 people fell into a well last night. NDRF, police, and administration are undertaking the rescue operation.



State Minister Vishwas Sarang was also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/n72K80rEZC — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021