One person was killed and another injured after a small aircraft crashed on Friday in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, a police officer told PTI. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The incident occurred near Wardi village in Jalgaon district’s Chopda area around 4.30 pm.

District Superintendent of Police Pravin Mundhe confirmed that a trainer aircraft had crashed as reports suggested that it was a helicopter. “One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries,” Mundhe said.

Maharashtra: One person dies, another injured in a chopper crash in Jalgaon; police & local authorities on the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/Mc0aUPsWKA — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said officials will conduct an investigation. He said that the aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation located in Maharashtra.

“Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor and the trainee is severely injured,” Scindia added. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery.”