Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition, RS for one hour
Opposition have given multiple notices already to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, rising prices of goods, and the new farm laws.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid an uproar by Opposition MPs. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for one hour till 12.25 pm to mark the deaths of two sitting MPs, who died of coronavirus-related complications.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the newly inducted Union ministers to the Lok Sabha as he addressed the Lower House of Parliament. On July 7, as many as 43 leaders were inducted into the Cabinet, taking the number of members in the Union Council of Ministers to 78.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha starting at 11 am. The session will conclude on August 13.
Opposition parties are likely to raise multiple matters including the new farm laws, the Pegasus hack media report, fuel price hike and the coronavirus pandemic. Several legislators have submitted adjournment motions to discussions on the matters.
Live updates
11.44 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition MPs, reports ANI. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was raising objections against the uproar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his Council of Ministers in the House.
11.41 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned for one hour till 12.25 pm due to the death of two sitting members, Dr Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav, reports The Times of India.
11.19 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Lok Sabha and introduces newly-inducted Cabinet ministers, reports the Hindustan Times.
“I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become ministers,” he says. “This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers.”
11.18 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers to speak on the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday in Parliament, reports the Hindustan Times.
11.16 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells the Opposition to ask tough questions but also allow the government to answer them in Parliament, reports NDTV. “This will boost the democracy, strengthen people’s trust and improve the pace of development,” he adds.
11.07 am: Ahead of the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says he hopes that all political parties will play a positive role in Parliament.
11.06 am: The Parliament session begins.
11.05 am: The Trinamool Congress MPs cycle to Parliament in protests against the rising fuel prices, reports The Times of India.
10.40 am: Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Maan moves an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha in favour of farmers protest seeking repeal of the agriculture laws.
10.38 am: Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice to discuss “obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of Covid-19”.
10.35 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs Elamaram Kareem and Dr V Sivadasan submit suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha and demand discussions on the farmers’ protest, reports ANI.
10.32 am: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma gives notice for suspension of Business to discuss increasing prices of essential commodities, reports ANI.
10.30 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari says that he has listed the Intelligence Services (Powers and Regulation), Bill 2011, “to check unauthorised surveillance by intelligence agencies”. He adds that he had introduced the proposed legislation in 2011.