Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday for allegedly being the “key conspirator” in a case related to making pornographic video clips and sharing them through mobile apps, reported The Indian Express. He is the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty.

The police said that women were coerced into making the pornographic clips with promises of acting roles. Some of those arrested were owners of streaming websites, where the porn clips could be viewed in exchange for a subscription fee.

Kundra’s name cropped up in connection with one of the companies involved in featuring the porn clips on digital platforms, the police said.

“We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale told The Indian Express. “We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Investigation is in progress.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra has been taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch



Kundra was arrested after being summoned for questioning in the case. The police said so far 11 people, including Kundra, have been arrested in the case, which was registered in February.

After his arrest, Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ Hospital in Mumbai by the police, reported ANI. The entrepreneur was later taken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office.

Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 292 (sale, etc, of obscene books and other material), 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, reported the Hindustan Times.

The businessman was also booked under sections of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Last year, Kundra’s name had emerged in a similar case filed by the Maharashtra Cyber police. He had then filed for anticipatory bail and the court is expected to take up his application next week.