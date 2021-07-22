Famers will stage protests against the three agricultural laws in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar from Thursday. Jantar Mantar is a few metres away from Parliament, where the Monsoon Session is under way.

The staggered protest will continue till August 9. As many as 200 protestors will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border, the most prominent site of the farmers’ agitation. They will hold a “kisan parliament”, parallel to the Monsoon Session, from 11 am to 5 pm, according to PTI.

I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

The protesting farmers have also been asked to provide an undertaking declaring that all Covid-19 norms will be followed and that the demonstrations will be peaceful. Only those farmers who have identity cards will be permitted at the protest site.

Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi since November, demanding that the central government repeal the three new laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies.

Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait left for Singhu border.

Ahead of the planned demonstrations in Delhi on Thursday, security at Jantar Mantar has been tightened. The authorities have deployed police and paramilitary personnel.

“Apart from this, anti-riot force, water cannons and tear gas are on standby to make all efforts to stop the anti-social elements among the farmers from crossing over into Delhi forcefully, similar to what happened on Republic Day this year,” said an official.

Delhi: Security tightens at Jantar Mantar ahead of a farmers' protest against three farm laws amid monsoon session of Parliament

This is the second time in eight months since the farmers’ agitation began that such demonstrations will be held in the Capital. The last one was on January 26. However, violence had erupted during the tractor rally on Republic Day. One person was killed and over 300 police officers were injured during the rally.

The police and the government clamped down on the farmers’ agitation after the violence. Barricades were erected at protest sites and internet services were suspended. Hundreds of protestors were arrested.

“Our protest will be peaceful,” said All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah. “A rumour is being spread that farmers are going to lay a siege. It’s all false. This kind of protest is held at Parliament Street [at Jantar Mantar]. Nobody [protesting farmers] will go to Parliament.”

Morning visuals from Jantar Mantar



Farmers have been permitted to protest here with a condition that their numbers won't exceed 200 for SKM & 6 persons for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee b/w 11 am-5 pm daily, on being assured in writing that they would remain peaceful.

Delhi: Heavy security deployment at Tikri Border in view of farmers' protest against at Jantar Mantar amid monsoon session of Parliament

Farm law protests

The farmers fear the central government laws will make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and would dismantle the minimum support price regime. The government, however, continues to claim that the three legislations are pro-farmer.

In January, nearly two months into the protest movement, the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the farm laws. It instead set up a committee and tasked it to consult stakeholders and assess the impact of the laws.

Talks between farmers groups and the central government to resolve the protests came to a complete deadlock after farmers rejected the Centre’s offer to suspend the laws for two years. The last time both sides met was on January 22. Since then, most farmer leaders have said they were willing to speak to the government again.