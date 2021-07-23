Food delivery platform Zomato made a marked debut in the stock markets on Friday morning, listing at a share price of Rs 116 on the National Stock Exchange – a 52.63% premium over its issue price of Rs 76.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the shares of the company were listed at Rs 115, a 51.32% premium above the issue price quoted by Zomato in its recently concluded Initial Public Offering, commonly known as IPO.

At 11 am, Zomato’s shares were priced at Rs 123.70 apiece, up 7.87% from the listing price. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 97,280.23 crore. The broader market was gaining a marginal 0.05%.

Allotment of the Zomato IPO shares was finalised on Thursday, a day ahead of the listing, which came earlier than the scheduled date of July 27.

The Rs 9,375-crore IPO, which was open for subscription between July 14-16, saw investors oversubscribing the issue 38.25 times. The offer received bids for over 27,512 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71.92 crore.

The company had also raised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening.

Zomato, the first Indian unicorn startup to get listed in the stock markets, has said it will utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

In a letter to the investors ahead of Friday’s listing, Zomato founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said it was a “new Day Zero” for the company.

“The tremendous response to our IPO gives us the confidence that the world is full of investors who appreciate the magnitude of investments we are making, and take a long term view of our business,” Goyal said in the letter.