More than 130 people have died due to heavy rain in Maharashtra and its neighbouring states in the last 48 hours, PTI reported on Friday night, quoting disaster management officials.

The toll includes 38 deaths in a landslide in Talai village of the coastal Raigad district. Around 50 villagers are feared trapped after landslides in Satara and Ratnagiri districts, according to The Indian Express.

The situation is worrying in neighbouring states too. Several parts of Goa, including Sattari and Bicholim blocks in the north and Dharbandora in the south, face a flood-like situation. In Karnataka, three people died due to heavy rain in the last 24 hours. About 9,000 people have been evacuated from the state after landslides occurred in eight places.

The weather department has issued a red alert for the next 24 hours in six districts of Maharashtra and some parts of Karnataka. Several other districts have been put under orange and yellow alerts. Red alerts have been issued in isolated parts of eastern and western Madhya Pradesh too.

A red alert is issued to ask district authorities to “take action”, an orange alert to “stay prepared”, while a yellow alert asks them to “be aware”.

Here is the state-wise rainfall situation:

Maharashtra

A red alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in coastal Konkan area and for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

More than 70 people are reported to be missing since the landslide in Talai village of Raigad. The state’s toll include eight patients admitted to a Covid-19 hospital in Chiplun city of Ratnagiri district after the water entered the medical facility.

“Four people were on ventilator and they might have died due to lack of power, and four probably died because of trauma,” the District Collector BN Patil told The Indian Express.

Karnataka

Red alerts have been issued in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts for the next 24 hours, according to News18.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 161 people from the flood-hit villages of Khargejoog, Unglijoog and Bodojoog Islands in Uttara Kannada district.

Goa

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state over the next three days. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state was experiencing flooding of this magnitude for the first time, The Indian Express reported.

On Friday, intense rainfall submerged roads and bridges, damaged homes and forced the evacuation of more than 400 people, the newspaper reported. Two trains were also derailed by a landslide and an overflowing river.

Telangana

Several low-lying areas were inundated and road links were disrupted after heavy rain for the last two days, PTI reported. Disaster management personnel rescued a group of seven people who were stuck at an ashram in Nizamabad district.