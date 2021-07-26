India on Monday morning registered 39,361 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours as the country’s tally rose to 3,14,11,262 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The new cases were 0.95% fewer than the 39,742 cases reported on Sunday.

With 416 additional fatalities, the toll rose to 4,20,967. The number of active cases were up by 2,977 to 4,11,189. A total of 3,05,79,106 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

So far, India has administered 43,51,96,001 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Source: Ministry of Family Health and Welfare

Medical experts said that despite a large section of the population developing immunity against Covid-19, people cannot afford to lower their guard, reported the Hindustan Times.

“There are warning signs from different parts of the world,” said Dr Pooja Khosla, a senior consultant in the department of medicine at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. “In India too, a small increase in cases has been recorded. Infections can increase exponentially at any time. I think one should not assume anything and make all efforts to prevent a second wave-like crisis, which was a nightmare.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will formally launch an initiative to provide free Covid-19 vaccine shots at private hospitals in the state on July 28, reported PTI.

Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has infected 19.41 crore people and caused 41.58 lakh deaths in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.