Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that he will step down from his position, ending speculation about a leadership change in the state, ANI reported.

At an event to mark two years of his government, Yediyurappa said he will meet Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot shortly.

Yediyurappa spoke about his challenges as the chief minister. “It has always been an agni pariksha [trial by fire] for me,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV. “These last two years it was Covid.”

Rifts within the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party had come to the fore in recent weeks. A section of MLAs has been critical of the chief minister’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and alleged instances of corruption.

Last week, a purported audio clip on a possible “leadership change” in the state was widely shared on social media. The voice on the clip resembled that of Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, who denied the claim.

A week ago, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that the party’s central leadership will soon pick a new chief minister for Karnataka who is “honest, pro-Hindu and capable of bringing the BJP back to power”. Yatnal, one of the strongest voices in the anti-Yediyurappa camp, had called him “inactive” and asked him to retire respectfully.

Yatnal, along with his son, had met multiple BJP party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda. After the meetings, the chief minister dismissed speculations about his resignation.

On two successive days on Tuesday and Wednesday, the chief minister met several spiritual leaders from across the state. Reports said that the meetings were meant to be a political message to the BJP leadership and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the support Yediyurappa enjoys among the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which makes up for 16% of the state’s population.