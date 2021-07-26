Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saumitra Khan apologised on Sunday for criticising senior party leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh in Facebook posts earlier this month. Khan is also the president of the BJP’s youth wing in West Bengal.

“I have made some mistakes... Making statements on Facebook was a blunder on my part,” he said at a party meeting.

On July 7, Khan quit his post as the youth wing chief, only to withdraw his resignation hours later. He had criticised Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in West Bengal, and Ghosh, the party’s state unit chief, before resigning.

“This leader of Opposition in the state should look in the mirror,” Khan, the party’s MP from Bishnupur constituency, had said in a Facebook post, according to PTI. “He is misleading the leaders of New Delhi. He considers himself the tallest leader of the party in Bengal.”

Taking a dig at Ghosh, Khan said that he “understands only half of what happens and cannot comprehend it all”.

However, speaking at the party meeting on Sunday, Khan said that young leaders like him make some mistakes in politics. “But that does not imply that I would move an inch in the fight [against Trinamool Congress],” Khan said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Dilip Ghosh said that he held no ill feelings against Khan. “Saumitra is an emotional person... He will continue to lead the yuva morcha [youth wing],” Ghosh said, according to PTI.