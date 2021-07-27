India recorded 29,689 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning, taking the overall count of infections to 3,14,40,951 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country recorded less than 30,000 daily new cases after 132 days, NDTV reported.

The new cases were 24.57% lower than Monday’s count of 39,361 infections.

India’s toll rose to 4,21,382 as it recorded 415 deaths in the last day. The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 3,98,100, while the number of recoveries reached 3,06,21,469. India’s active cases fell below 4 lakh for the first time since March 24, The Indian Express reported.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

More than 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on Monday. This took the number of doses administered since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16 to 44,19,12,395.

On Monday, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to administer both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 1 crore people.

Four more residents of the Olympic Games village in Tokyo, including two athletes, have tested positive for Covid-19, PTI reported. They were among the seven new cases reported by the organisers of the event. With this, the number of cases linked to the Olympics rose t0 155. Twenty of them were from the village.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected 19.46 crore people and caused 41.67 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.