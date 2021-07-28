India on Wednesday morning registered 43,654 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall case tally to 3,14,84,605 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.

The number of new infections was 47.03% higher than Tuesday’s count of 29,689 cases.

The toll rose to 4,22,022 as it recorded 640 deaths in a span of 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients being treated stood at 3,99,436, while the recoveries reached 3,06,63,147.

More than 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on Monday. This took the number of doses administered since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16 to 44,61,56,659.

Source: Ministry of Family Health and Welfare

Union health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Tuesday said there was a “noticeable increase” in the number of Covid-19 cases across the world, adding that it remains the “area of concern”, reported the Hindustan Times.

“This is an indication for us that we still cannot relax and must continue to strictly follow Covid management rules in order to contain the virus,” the Centre said. Agarwal said that “we may be tired, but the virus is not.”

The Saudi Arabian government will impose a three-year travel ban on citizens travelling to countries on the kingdom’s “red list” as an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants, Reuters reported, citing news agency SPA on Tuesday.

Sydney has extended its lockdown by one more month as Covid-19 cases continue to increase, reported BBC.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected 19.52 crore people and caused 41.76 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.