At least 10 Opposition parties met in Delhi on Wednesday to strategise on the controversy related to the use of the Pegasus software to allegedly spy on politicians, government officials and journalists, reported the Hindustan Times.

Both Houses of Parliament have so far had disruptive sessions as the Opposition has repeatedly questioned the Centre about the alleged Pegasus hacking, farmers protests and the administration’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 19 and will end on August 13.

The spyware is licensed to governments around the world by the Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group. The company insists that it licences its software only to “vetted governments” with good human-rights records and that Pegasus is intended to target criminals.

However, a leaked list featuring more than 50,000 phone numbers “concentrated in countries known to engage in surveillance of their citizens”, was accessed by Paris-based media nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International. The first reports on the list were published a day before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on July 19.

The list of potential targets in India features over 40 journalists, two Union ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa and a former Supreme Court staffer who accused former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment. Industrialist Anil Ambani and former Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma are also among the potential targets.

Gandhi, who has confirmed that his phone was hacked, along with other leaders of opposition parties will on Wednesday submit a joint adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha for a discussion on the Pegasus spyware row. The politicians asked for the discussions to be held when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and/or Union Home minister Amit Shah are present in Parliament, according to the Hindustan Times.

“We do not want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers’ issues,” Gandhi said after a meeting with the Opposition leaders, according to ANI. “We want [a] discussion in the House.”

Gandhi reportedly said during the meeting that the Centre was defaming the Opposition with the claim that the parties were not allowing Parliament proceedings to occur.

Among the parties that were present at the meeting were the Nationalist Congress Party, the National Conference, and the Muslim League, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Kerala Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi from Tamil Nadu and the Samajwadi Party, reported NDTV.

The parties will hold a joint media briefing around 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, seven Opposition parties had on Tuesday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to direct the central government to discuss in Parliament the matters of the agriculture laws and alleged surveillance. The parties sought an appointment with Kovind to speak to him on the two contentious topics and asked him intervene in order to “uphold the dignity of the Constitution of India and parliamentary rules and procedures”.

The Akali Dal, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the National Conference, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are among the parties that sought Kovind’s intervention in the matter.

On Tuesday, both the Houses saw adjournments for the day after the Opposition parties raised slogans demanding a discussion on the Pegasus hacking.

The central government has said it was ready to discuss anything except the Pegasus spyware allegations, while the Opposition has repeatedly insisted on taking up the matter first.