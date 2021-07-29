Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that engineering courses will now be taught in five Indian languages in 14 colleges across the country. Modi was speaking at an event to mark the completion of one year of the government’s New Education Policy.

It was approved by the government last year and replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986. A panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Kasturirangan submitted a draft in December 2018, which was then made public and opened for feedback after the Lok Sabha election in May 2019.

On Thursday, Modi said that the policy will be one of the major factors in nation building in the coming years.

Here are some of the announcements he made: