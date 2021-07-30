India on Friday morning recorded 44,230 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 3,15,72,344 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The number of new infections is marginally lower than Thursday’s count of 43,509.

With 555 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,23,217. The number of active cases dropped by 1,315 to 4,05,155. There are 3,07,43,972 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

So far, India has administered 45,60,33,754 vaccine doses, giving 51,83,180 doses on Thursday alone.

Source: Ministry of Family Health and Welfare

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Kerala government said it will impose a complete lockdown in the state on July 31 and August 1 in view of the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. The state has reported over 22,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day up till Thursday.

The fourth countrywide serological survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research showed that Madhya Pradesh has the highest Covid-19 seroprevalence among the states at 79%, while Kerala has the lowest.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom said that fully vaccinated travellers from the United States and most of Europe will not need to undergo quarantine for Covid-19 in England. However, India remained on the red list.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected 19.65 crore people and caused 41.98 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.