The Delhi administration on Friday issued a flood alert after the Yamuna river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres, PTI reported.

The administration has expedited efforts to evacuate people living close to the Yamuna flood plains.

The river breached the danger mark amid heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. The water level was recorded at 205.34 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 am. The water was at 205.22 metres at 8.30 am, 205.17 at 7 am and 205.10 metres at 6 am, PTI reported, citing an official.

#WATCH | Water level of river Yamuna crossed the danger mark following parts of Delhi received rainfall



The Delhi government’s department of irrigation and flood control said it has deployed boats in various parts of the national Capital, The Times of India reported. Twenty-one boats are also on standby for any emergencies.

The water level rose not just because of heavy rain in Delhi, but due to Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage, the department said. The Delhi flood control room said that the discharge rate at the Hathnikund Barrage reached its peak at 1.60 lakh cusecs on Tuesday afternoon – the highest this year till now.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second. The water discharged from the barrage usually takes two to three days to reach the Capital.

Rain in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that widespread rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India, including Haryana and Delhi, the Hindustan Times reported. The weather department has also issued an “orange alert” for moderate rain in Delhi-National Capital Region for the third straight day on Friday.

Delhi received the season’s heaviest rainfall on Tuesday morning, recording 100 millimetre rain in just over three hours. The rain led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

The monsoon season this year arrived in Delhi almost 16 days behind schedule, making this the first such delay in 19 years.