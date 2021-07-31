The Mizoram and Nagaland governments on Saturday agreed to withdraw their armed police forces from the disputed areas in the Dessoi Valley reserve forest area within 24 hours.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and his Nagaland counterpart J Alam, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Both sides agreed to de-escalate tension arising due to a standoff in the Ao Senden and Vikuto villages in Nagaland, and Jankhona Nala/ Nagajankha and Compartment No 12 in Assam.

Assam and Nagaland have been engaged in a border dispute since the creation of the latter in 1963, reported PTI. This is Assam’s longest border dispute with any state.

The Nagaland State Act of 1962 had defined its borders according to a 1925 notification of the British government. The notification had integrated Naga Hills and Tuensang Area into a new administrative unit and made it an autonomous area.



However, Nagaland did not accept the boundary outline and demanded that it should include the Naga Hills and Naga-dominated areas in North Cachar and Nagaon districts (both now in Assam), which were part of the Naga territory created by the British.

Since Nagaland did not accept its notified borders, tensions between Assam and Nagaland flared up, resulting in their first border clashes in 1965. Major clashes along the border were also reported in 1968, 1979, 1985, 2007 and 2014.

The latest incident was reported in May, when Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rupjyoti Kurmi, who was then a Congress MLA, his security officers and others came under gunfire in the Dessoi Valley area from the Nagaland side, reported NDTV. Some journalists were also injured in the incident.

During Saturday’s meeting, it was also decided that Nagaland and Assam would monitor the region by surveillance using unmanned aerial vehicles and satellite imagery to maintain the status quo. The police superintendents in Nagaland’s Mokokchung and Assam’s Jorhat areas are expected to ensure the orderly withdrawal of forces.

In a tweet, Sarma described the decision as a “historic step” in the relations between the two states. “My gratitude to HCM [Chief Minister] Sri Neiphiu Rio for working with Assam in restoring peace on the border,” he tweeted. “Assam is committed to ensuring peace along all its borders & strives for social & economic prosperity of [the] Northeast region.”

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who was also present in the meeting along with Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, told reporters that the chief ministers of both states had held discussions on the border dispute with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 24 and July 25 in Shillong, reported PTI. He said that it was agreed in principle then to withdraw the forces.

Patton said that the discussions during Saturday’s meeting were held only for the Dessoi Valley region but the disputes related to other areas will be taken up subsequently. He added that the Assam government has agreed not to stop or check commuters from Nagaland entering the neighbouring state.

Assam-Mizoram dispute

The announcement came amid Assam’s standoff with Mizoram in another border dispute.

Violence had erupted between the two states on Monday in which five Assam Police officers had died. While no casualties were suffered by Mizoram, the state government had claimed that around 200 Assam Police personnel had crossed a duty post manned by the Central Reserve Police Force and state police in Vairengte town of Mizoram’s Kolasib district.