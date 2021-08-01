Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday became the first woman and only the second Indian to win two Olympic Games medals, securing a bronze after a straight-games win over world No 9 He Bingjiao of China in the women’s singles third-place play-off.

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

As it happened: PV Sindhu's victory against He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match at Tokyo 2020

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the other Indian to win two individual Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the London edition.

Up against an opponent, who has beaten her nine times so far in the last 15 meetings, Sindhu showed great determination to outplay Bingjiao with her aggression to scoop India’s third medal at Tokyo.

At Rio 2016, she was a youngster (but with reputation) looking to pull off what not many predicted. At Tokyo 2020, the pressure was all on her. The gold isn’t here yet after a defeat against the magnificent Tai Tzu Ying but Sindhu delivered yet again in a year where she had to evolve and adapt to change all around.

From Rio 2016 to Tokyo 2020: For PV Sindhu, it was all about adapting to change

MEDAL Major tournament (Worlds / Olympics) BRONZE 2020 Tokyo GOLD 2019 Basel SILVER 2018 Nanjing SILVER 2017 Glasgow SILVER 2016 Rio BRONZE 2013 Copenhagen BRONZE 2014 Guangzhou

Here are some reactions to Sindhu’s historic win:

I remember thanking Gopi at least 3000 times during Rio.



Appreciation post for Park Tae-Sang for all the work he has done for Sindhu and us!



Love, respect and a huge Thank You!



🙏🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽 — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 1, 2021

And suitably awesome reaction from Coach Park.

@Pvsindhu1 played the perfect game, something she would have planned to play against Tai yesterday. But was helpless with Tai playing at her best. But the bronze once again underlines that the 26-year-old is a big tournament player.

