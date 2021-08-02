Two days after quitting politics and announcing that he would resign as an MP, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babul Supriyo on Monday announced that he had changed his decision, ANI reported. The singer-turned-politician said that he has withdrawn from active politics, but will continue to work as the MP from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency.

“Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it,” Supriyo told the media. “I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon.”

The change in his decision came after a meeting with BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi.

On Saturday, Supriyo had announced his decision to quit politics in a Facebook post. He was among the Union ministers who were dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

Supriyo said that his removal from the Cabinet had some role to play in his decision. He also admitted that there was infighting in the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.

“I was responsible for some of them, but other leaders were responsible too,” Supriyo said in his post. “I don’t want to speak about it. However, the conflict among senior leaders was obviously affecting [the] party.”

Supriyo fought the Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the Tollygunge constituency. However, he lost to Trinamool Congress’ Aroop Biswas by more than 50,000 votes.