As many as 625 people are marooned in Madhya Pradesh after torrential rain, while four died due to lightning strikes, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

“Due to heavy rain and floods, the situation in Gwalior, Chambal, Shivpuri and Sheopur areas is serious,” Mishra added. “Five helicopters were deployed yesterday that are unable to fly due to bad weather.”

Mishra said 400 people were stuck in Sheopur district, 200 in Chhindwara’s district’s Harrai and 25 in Berkhedi village of Bhopal.

प्रदेश में बाढ़ से #Shivpuri व श्योपुर जिले में हालात गंभीर बने हुए हैं। बाढ़ पीड़ितों को एयरलिफ्ट करने के लिए वायुसेना के 5 हेलिकॉप्टर लगाए गए हैं। श्योपुर के सिलवाड़ी में 400,हर्रई में 200,बेरखेड़ी में 25 लोग फंसे हैं। शिवपुरी में 2,भिंड व मुरैना में 1-1 व्यक्ति की मौत हुई है। pic.twitter.com/lnfX5cfAwI — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) August 3, 2021

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in 25 districts of Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported. The situation is likely to worsen in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts.

Officials said many water bodies were overflowing in several parts of Madhya Pradesh.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over south-west Uttar Pradesh and adjoining north-west Madhya Pradesh persists,” senior meteorologist PK Saha said on Tuesday when asked about the reason behind heavy rainfall. “It is likely to move westwards gradually during the next two days.”

Intermittent rain has been lashing most parts of the state since Sunday. Guna’s Barod area received the highest 286 millimetre rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, the weather department said.

The minister said officials were present at the site, adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was monitoring the situation.