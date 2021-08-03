An Indian Army helicopter crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, PTI reported. The dam is about 30 km from Punjab’s Pathankot district.

The accident took place during a routine sortie, ANI reported, quoting unidentified Army officials. At least five people were on board the helicopter, according to The Hindu.

An Indian Army Dhruv/Rudra has crashed right into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake on the border of Punjab & J&K near Pathankot. Thankfully crew reported to be safe. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZAKvFfc2Of — Livefist (@livefist) August 3, 2021

“Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot,” he added. “Divers have also been called in.”

The Punjab Police have also sent their teams to the spot, Pathankot Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba told PTI.

The chopper belonged to the 254 Army Aviation Squadron and had taken off from Mamun cantonment 10 minutes before it came down, The Tribune reported.

The newspaper quoted officials as saying that as per initial investigation, the chopper developed a technical snag while flying over the lake.

Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal said that he had dispatched a team of senior administrative officials led by the district revenue officer to the spot.

“Concerned over the news of an Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pathankot,” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted. “Administration has rushed teams to the location, rescue operations are underway.”