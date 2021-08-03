An Indian Army helicopter crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, PTI reported. The dam is about 30 kilometres from Punjab’s Pathankot district.

The accident took place during a routine sortie, ANI reported, quoting unidentified Army officials. Both the pilots are safe.

However, there is no information yet about how many were on board the helicopter,” RC Kotwal, senior superintendent of police of Kathua, told India Today.

An Indian Army Dhruv/Rudra has crashed right into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake on the border of Punjab & J&K near Pathankot. Thankfully crew reported to be safe. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZAKvFfc2Of — Livefist (@livefist) August 3, 2021

“Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot,” he added. “Divers have also been called in.”

The Punjab Police have also sent their teams to the spot, Pathankot Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba told PTI.

“Concerned over the news of an Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pathankot,” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted. “Administration has rushed teams to the location, rescue operations are underway.”