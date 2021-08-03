At least one civilian and a police officer were injured after suspected militants opened fire at security forces in Khanyar area of Srinagar, reported Greater Kashmir.

Some reports suggested that two civilians were injured in the incident, but there was no official confirmation.

According to preliminary investigation, the attack at officials of the Khanyar police station took place around 6.15 pm near Sheeraz Chowk, Greater Kashmir reported, citing an official statement.

The police officer has been identified as Abdul Waheed, posted at the Khanyara police station, while the civilian is Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bazaz, a resident of Nowshera in Srinagar.

The two injured men have been admitted to a hospital and they are in a stable condition. The police is investigating the matter and the area has been cordoned off to catch the militants.

(More details awaited)