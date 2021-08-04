The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, his son BY Vijayendra, their family members and former minister ST Somashekar on a petition seeking investigation into alleged corruption in a housing project, Live Law reported.

The petitioner, activist TJ Abraham, alleged that Yediyurappa’s family members received bribes on his behalf from the contractor of a Bangalore Development Authority housing project, according to the Hindustan Times. He accused Yediyurappa of misusing his office to approve and speed up the project.

Abraham had filed a complaint against the former Karnataka chief minister and others, but a trial court had rejected it on July 8. The court had said there was no valid sanction to prosecute Yediyurappa and Somashekar in the case.

After his complaint was rejected, Abraham moved the High Court. He sought the registration of a first information report against the accused and an inquiry into the corruption allegations by a Special Investigation Team, Bar and Bench reported.

“The Hon’ble [honourable] Court after hearing the counsels representing social activist Abraham TJ … has issued emergent notice to be served through hand summons to the accused persons,” the petitioner told the Hindustan Times. “And the matter has been directed to be listed for final hearing during the week after next.”

Yediyurappa had resigned as the chief minister of Karnataka on July 26. He had been criticised by Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs for several matters ranging from project approvals to the alleged interference of his son in administration.

Two days after Yediyurappa’s resignation, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the chief minister.

Reshuffle in Karnataka CM’s office

Bommai has dropped BJP legislators who occupied advisory positions in the chief minister’s office during Yediyurappa’s tenure, India Today reported on Wednesday. Ten officials, including the chief minister’s secretary, were relieved of their duties.

Meanwhile, the expansion of Bommai’s Cabinet is scheduled to take place at 2.15 pm on Wednesday, PTI reported.

“I’ve sent names to the governor,” the chief minister said, according to ANI. “29 MLAs will take oath today. This time high command has said that there will be no deputy chief minister.”

Bommai added that this Cabinet will include one woman minister, seven ministers from Other Backward Classes, three from Scheduled Castes, one from Scheduled Tribes, seven from the Vokkaliga community and eight from the Linagayat community.