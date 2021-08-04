A 20-year-old Indian student, found dead on the campus of a university in China in July, was murdered, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, quoting the Chinese government.

Aman Nagsen from Bihar’s Gaya district studied international business at the Tianjin Foreign Studies University. His body was found in a dormitory on July 29 by university staff members. He was reportedly stabbed with a sharp weapon.

Another foreign student at the university has been taken into custody for murder. The motive of the crime is unclear.

“The initial investigation of the Public Security organ found the case to be homicide,” the Chinese foreign ministry said. “Compulsory measures have been taken on the suspect and the case is still under further investigation.”

The Chinese government said it first informed Indian officials about the incident on July 30 and maintained communication with the embassy after that, according to the Hindustan Times.

“The Chinese side will handle the case in accordance with law and offer active assistance in follow-up matters,” the country’s foreign ministry told the newspaper.

The autopsy of the student was done on Tuesday and it will take a few days for the death certificate to be issued, unidentified officials told the Hindustan Times.

An official from the Indian Embassy is likely to visit Tianjin to make arrangements to send the body to India, PTI reported. His family has repeatedly appealed to the authorities for help in getting the body back.

“Let them continue with the investigation after sending the remains home,” the student’s uncle Pankaj Paswan told the Hindustan Times “We beg the Chinese and Indian authorities.”