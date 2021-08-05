The Supreme Court on Thursday said allegations about the central agencies using Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to monitor politicians, journalists and activists in the country are serious, if reports are correct, Live Law reported.

The court made the observation while hearing a batch of petitions seeking an investigation into the surveillance allegations. They have been filed by the Editors Guild of India, former editor of The Hindu N Ram and Asian College of Journalism Chairperson Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and advocate ML Sharma.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, directed the lawyers to serve a copy of their petitions to the Centre. The matter will be heard next on Tuesday and the Centre has to be at the hearing.

“Truth has to come out,” the court said, according to NDTV. “We don’t know whose names are there [on the list of potential targets of surveillance].”

The Pegasus row

The alleged misuse of Pegasus came to light in July when Paris-based media nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a database featuring more than 50,000 phone numbers “concentrated in countries known to engage in surveillance of their citizens”.

They shared the list with Indian news website The Wire and 16 other media organisations as part of the Pegasus Project.

The India list of potential targets of surveillance features over 40 journalists, two Union ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa and a former Supreme Court staffer who accused former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment.

Former Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra, industrialist Anil Ambani and former Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma were also potential targets of surveillance.

The participants in the Pegasus investigation have repeatedly clarified that not all the people on the list were successfully spied on but were potential targets of surveillance. Only a forensic analysis of a device can determine if it was infiltrated or subjected to a hack.