The Ministry of Finance on Thursday proposed an amendment in the Income Tax Act to withdraw retrospective tax demands made on indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012.

The retrospective tax, introduced in 2012, allowed the government to ask companies to pay taxes on mergers and acquisitions that happened before May 28 that year.

The tax has been at the centre of disputes between the Indian government and firms like Vodafone and Cairn Energy. Both firms had won international arbitrations against the levy of retrospective taxes on them.

The amendment proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday effectively nullifies all retrospective tax demands made on transactions before 2012 on the fulfillment of some conditions. These conditions include withdrawal of pending litigation and an undertaking that no damages claims would be filed by the firms who have been levied the tax.

The Bill also proposes to refund the amount of taxes paid in these cases without any interest.

The Bill came less than a month after reports suggested that a French court had seized the Indian government’s properties in Paris in connection with the Cairn Energy tax dispute case. The government had, however, said that it had not received any “notice, order or communication” from any French court.