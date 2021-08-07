India’s Aditi Ashok had a solid three-under par in the fourth and final round on Saturday but sensational performances by a couple of competitors meant she finished at fourth place in the women’s individual stroke play event at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

USA’s Nelly Korda won the gold with a total score of -17. Japan’s Inami Mone won the silver in a shoot-off with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, former world No 1 and Rio 2016 silver medallist. They both had a total score of -16.

Korda’s gold medal on Saturday at Kasumigaseki Country Club made it an American golf clean sweep at Tokyo 2020. The world number one emulated countryman Xander Schauffele.

Aditi came into Round 4 in second place and did most things right but Ko and Inami found their touch on the final round and went six-under par for scorching rounds.

Aditi, the world no 200, went toe to toe with a World No 1 and former World No 1 in her group. Her putting once again came in for a lot of praise and even under tremendous pressure, she stayed true to form. In the end it came down to two very close misses for birdies in the 17th and 18th holes.

A valiant performance no doubt but a fourth-place finish always hurts. But it cannot be overlooked that Aditi’s performance made India sit up and take notice of the sport and her.

Korda had to ride out a passing lightning storm and hold off the charging pair of home hope Inami and Rio 2016 silver medallist Ko, who both carded superb six-under par rounds of 65 but just fell short.

After almost an hour’s suspension because of the storm, Inami sank a birdie putt at the 17th green to move into a tie for the lead.

But the world number 28 buried her approach into the face of a greenside bunker to drop a crucial shot when a par would have forced a playoff for gold.

Ko, playing in the final group with Korda, had an eagle putt at the 17th from just off the green to make it a three-way tie at the top.

She could not make it but the birdie took her to 16-under and a par at the last meant she would become the first golfer to win two Olympic medals.

