The Mumbai Police on Friday received an anonymous call claiming that bombs had been planted at actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow and three railway stations in the city, PTI reported. After it proved to be a hoax, the police detained the caller and another person from Thane.

The caller dialed the Mumbai Police’s main control room at 9.45 pm on Friday, according to the news agency. He claimed that bombs had been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Dadar and Byculla railway stations, besides Bachchan’s house.

“After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out searches,” an unidentified official told the PTI. The official added that nothing was found after the hours-long search.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shashikant Mane, a senior police inspector at the Juhu police station, said: “We also checked all the four bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan from outside to understand if there was any mischief.”

The police traced the caller’s mobile number to Thane’s Mumbra area, PTI reported. He is a truck driver. After being detained, the truck driver and his associate said they were inebriated and made the call for fun. The men added that they wanted to check how alert the police were, the Hindustan Times reported.