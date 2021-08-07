The Tripura Police have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to murder Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, PTI reported on Saturday.

The police alleged that the three men were in a car that sped through Deb’s security cordon when he was out for an evening walk near his official residence on Thursday. The chief minister managed to jump aside as the vehicle went past him, but a member of Deb’s security team reportedly suffered minor injuries.

West District Superintendent of Police Manik Das told the Hindustan Times that the men ignored signals by Deb’s security personnel on the outer end of the cordon. “We are investigating the issue to trace if there is any conspiracy behind the incident,” he said.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar added that investigators were trying to find out the motives of the men. “We demanded two days of police remand for interrogation, but the court has remanded them to judicial custody till August 19,” he said, according to PTI.

Subham Saha (27), Aman Saha (25) and Gairik Ghosh (24) were arrested late on Thursday from Agartala’s Ker Chowmuhani area. The police also seized their car. The police have booked them for attempting to murder the Tripura chief minister, and for rash driving, obstructing government servants on duty and wilfully injuring public servants, East Mojo reported. They were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Paul on Friday.