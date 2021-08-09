West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the recent attacks on Trinamool Congress party members in Tripura, PTI reported. She made the comment after visiting her injured party members at a hospital in Kolkata.

“Such attacks would not have been possible without the Union home minister’s active support,” Banerjee told reporters. “He is behind these attacks which were carried out in front of Tripura Police as it remained mute spectators. The Tripura chief minister doesn’t have the audacity to order such attacks.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits SSKM Hospital in Kolkata to meet TMC workers who were injured in Tripura yesterday. pic.twitter.com/en1O0Xs9ZO — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

On August 7, two youth leaders of the Trinamool Congress – Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta – were allegedly attacked by supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at Ambassa in Tripura’s Dhalai district, according to The Indian Express.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya, who was with the two leaders, alleged that BJP supporters attacked them with sticks and stones while they were going to Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

The police, however, have not identified the attackers as affiliated to any party.

Earlier, on August 2, Trinamool Congress MP and Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, shared a video of a car being attacked with sticks by a group of people holding BJP flags. Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the attack took place while he was in the vehicle and on his way to Gomati district in Tripura after landing in Agartala.

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule!



Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

On Monday, the West Bengal chief minister alleged that before the attack, “goons” were made to travel in the same flight as Abhishek Banerjee, ANI reported.

“Abhishek was given a bulletproof car later or else he would have been badly hurt,” Mamata Banerjee claimed.

She asserted that her party members will not be intimidated by attacks on them and that the Trinamool Congress will win Assembly elections in Tripura in 2023.