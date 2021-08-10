The Delhi Commission for Women has summoned the deputy commissioner of police of the cyber cell in relation to a case where unidentified people created an app last month where Muslim women were put up for “online auction”. The police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Noida had filed separate first information reports in the case.

The police officer has been summoned on August 18 for not providing satisfactory information on the matter to the Delhi Commission for Women.

The women’s body had issued a notice to the Delhi Police on August 2 seeking information on the case. However, the next day, the Delhi Police responded that their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh had not provided them with a complaint.

“This reply is totally unsatisfactory as the commission itself had annexed copies of more than 250 complaints received in the commission, with its notice, and had asked for specific point-wise information with respect to the case,” the summons order from Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated.

DCW @SwatiJaiHind issues summons to Delhi Police in the matter of alleged abuse and rape threats to Muslim women by a group of people. Police had replied to the Commission stating that they haven't received any complaint in the matter while Commission had sent 250 such complaints pic.twitter.com/rxmdEhwDzg — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) August 9, 2021

Images of hundreds of women were uploaded via an auctioning app called “Sulli Deals” on July 4. “Sulli” is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women. The app, which was uploaded on repository hosting service GitHub, was taken down by the platform after outrage on social media.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR based on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal against the app. The FIR was filed under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).