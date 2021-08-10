India on Tuesday registered 28,204 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 31,998,158 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This was the lowest rise in daily cases in 147 days, or five months, the Centre announced.

The toll on Tuesday rose to 4,28,682 with the country reporting 373 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,88,508, while as many as 3,11,80,968 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 51,45,00,268, the Union health ministry said. A total of 54,91,647 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Here are some other updates today: