India on Wednesday reported 38,353 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections to 3,20,36,511 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.

The figure on Wednesday was 36% higher than the previous day’s 28,204 cases.

The toll on Wednesday increased to 4,29,179, with the country reporting 497 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India currently has 3,86,351 active coronavirus cases, as per data from the Union health ministry. The country’s active caseload is the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union health ministry. A total of 3,12,20,981 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Here are some other updates: