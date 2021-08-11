The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that citizens who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can enter malls as it relaxed the coronavirus-related restrictions in the state. The government announced a slew of relaxations that will take be applicable from August 15.

The staff members in the mall too need to be inoculated, according to the government. Visitors are required to show their vaccination certificates at the entry point of the malls and need to have completed a 14-day period after the second dose.

The government also allowed restaurants, shops and malls to remain open till 10 pm. The restaurants will have to operate at 50% capacity. Visitors will have to follow coronavirus-related norms, such as wearing masks in the waiting area. The staff members have to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that a lockdown will come into force again if the daily oxygen demand in the state climbs to more than 700 metric tonnes.

The minister said that the maximum number of guests allowed at a marriage ceremony has been increased to 200 if the function is being held in the open. For indoor venues, Tope said, guests up to 50% capacity will be permitted.

“People with double doses [of Covid-19 vaccine] can board local trains,” the minister said. “The state government has given instructions to issue monthly and quarterly passes to people.”

-Shops can operate till 10 pm, shop owners/ staffers must be vaccinated.

- Staffers must be vaccinated in restaurants, only then can they function. Restaurants can operate till 10 pm on 50 per cent capacity.

- Private offices can operate for 24 hours, but must stagger staff — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) August 11, 2021

He said government and private offices will be allowed to function at full capacity. However, private offices will need to operate with staggered timings. The minister added the government has not allowed the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and places of worship.

Tope said that the government will take a final call on reopening of schools as the state’s task force on Covid-19 was not in favour of it. The decision will be taken at a meeting led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the task force and the school department later in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government had announced guidelines for conducting physical classes in schools in areas where the prevalence of Covid-19 is low.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 5,609 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 63,63,442 since the pandemic broke out in January last year, reported Mint. The toll climbed by 137 to 1,34,201.