The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday faced a setback as its mission to place the EOS-03 earth observation satellite on board a GSLV-F10 rocket could not be completed.

The rocket lifted off at its scheduled time of 5.43 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

“However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly,” the space body said in a tweet. “The mission couldn’t be accomplished as intended.”

Later, ISRO Chairman K Sivan also confirmed the development, PTI reported.

The objective of Thursday’s mission was to provide near real-time imaging of large area regions at frequent intervals, for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, water bodies, the ISRO had said, according to PTI. The earth observation satellite would have also aided in disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloud burst and thunderstorm monitoring.

This was ISRO’s second mission this year. In February, the space body had successfully launched the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites on board the PSLV-C51 rocket.