The Taliban completed its overhaul of the provincial capital of Kunduz in Northern Afghanistan on Wednesday as an entire Afghan Army corps surrendered a military base, The Washington Post reported.

Taliban had overrun most of Kunduz over the past weekend but Afghan forces were holding on to the military base. By taking the city, Taliban has now asserted control over nine of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.

Videos and satellite images from the Kunduz airbase confirmed that the Taliban militants have taken control of the facility. A Taliban spokesperson also tweeted a video of the alleged surrender on Wednesday.

Location at Kunduz confirmed (36.66575, 68.91244)



14 July @planet satellite image (below) shows Mi-35 with rotor blades attached.



10 August @Maxar image confirms Mi-35 still in place yesterday but rotor blades removed - possibly to further disable it from future use. pic.twitter.com/GLaUAiQ8e2 — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) August 11, 2021

دا عسکر د کندز له هوایي ډګر څخه را ووتل او له مجاهدینو سره د یو ځای کیدو په حال کې دي.

د اسلامي امارت غیږه ټولو هغو کسانو ته خلاصه ده، چې د دښمن له صف څخه را جلا شي او د دعوت ارشاد ادارې له مسئولینو څخه د امن کارت تر لاسه کړي.

دوی ته به د مجاهدینو لخوا هیڅ نوع خطر نه متوجه کیږي. pic.twitter.com/XXn6pGsn5q — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 11, 2021

Clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces have escalated as foreign troops prepare to withdraw from the country by the end of August. More than 1,000 people have been killed in Afghanistan in the last month, the BBC reported, citing the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan government sacked the country’s Army chief Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Haibatullah Alizai replaced Ahmadzai, who had been appointed only in June. Alizai has a task at hand with the Taliban making rapid advances through the country.

Unidentified United States officials told The Washington Post on Wednesday that the Taliban might seize Afghanistan’s Capital Kabul within three months.

RT @AFP: The Taliban's increasing hold over Afghanistan.#AFPgraphics map showing parts of Afghanistan under government control and territories under the influence of the Taliban, from April to August pic.twitter.com/lDcZbMB0JE — AFP Graphics RT (@AFPGraphicsRT) August 12, 2021

The White House on Wednesday put the onus on the Afghan leadership to fight the Taliban.

“Ultimately, the Afghan National Security Defence Forces have the equipment, numbers and training to fight back. They have what they need,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a press briefing. “What they need to determine is if they have the political will to fight back and if they have the ability to unite as leaders to fight back.”

Psaki added that the US was closely watching the deteriorating security conditions in Afghanistan, but said that no particular outcome was inevitable.