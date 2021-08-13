Covid: India reports 40,120 cases, US clears booster shot for those with weak immune systems
The toll rose to 4,30,254 with the country recording 585 deaths in the past 24 hours.
India on Friday recorded 40,120 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,21,17,826 since the pandemic began in January last year.
The toll rose to 4,30,254 with the country reporting 585 fatalities in the past day. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,85,227, while as many as 3,13,02,345 people have recovered from the disease so far.
The country has administered a total of 52,95,82,956 Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. Of these, 57,31,574 doses were administered in the past day alone.
The United States’ Food and Drug Administration on Thursday allowed certain immunocompromised people to take an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. This will apply to people who have received an organ transplant or “those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise,” the FDA said.
Here are some other updates:
- The West Bengal government extended coronavirus-related restrictions in the state till August 30, reported The Hindu. The government relaxed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 pm from the existing 9 pm to 5 pm.
- The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the civic bodies in Maharashtra to follow the home vaccination drive model of Mumbai’s municipal corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, reported the Hindustan Times.
- The Jagannath Temple will reopen for local residents from August 16 and from August 23 for residents living outside of Puri, reported India Today. The temple administration is currently allowing only the family members of servitors to enter the temple. The administration has also made vaccine certificates showing that the devotees are fully vaccinated or negative RT-PCR test mandatory.
- Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that the scale, intensity and seriousness of the second coronavirus wave was difficult to anticipate, reported the Hindustan Times. Addressing a meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said that the problems were due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which had implications in terms of oxygen demand that rose by eight-nine times.
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan and held a discussion on the agency’s approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, reported ANI.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected 20.5 crore people and led to 43.34 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, as per a count by the John Hopkins University.