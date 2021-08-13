A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, the police said. Two members of the security forces and two civilians were injured.

The gunfight broke out on Thursday after two militants fired at a Border Security Force convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. “The fire was retaliated by an ROP [road opening party] of police and security forces,” a police spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson added that the Army also joined the operation and sealed the area.

After the security forces pursued the militants, they hid in a building in Malpora area of Kulgam, Greater Kashmir reported. The police evacuated 22 civilians from the area. One militant was shot dead.

The militant killed in the encounter was affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba, Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir range, said, according to The Hindu.

The police recovered AK-47 rifles and grenades from the site of the gunfight. “A major incident [has been] averted,” Kumar said. “Congratulations to CRPF, Army and Police.”