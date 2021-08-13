Heavy rain and flooding in Mahad tehsil of Maharashtra’s Raigad district in July had left 94 houses completely damaged and 9,649 others partially damaged, PTI reported on Friday.

The region was among the worst-affected ones during the floods that ravaged western Maharashtra last month. On July 22, at least 84 people died in a landslide in the Taliye village of Mahad tehsil, according to The Indian Express.

On Friday, the Raigad district collectorate released information about the damage to property reported in Mahad tehsil.

The administration said that a total of 3,709 shops were damaged due to the floods in the tehsil. Further, seven cattle sheds were completely damaged, while 108 other such structures suffered partial damage.

The district administration’s report, however, does not include the damage caused by the landslide at Taliye village.

At least 112 people died due to floods in Maharashtra in July, with Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai Suburban, Pune and Thane being the worst-hit districts, The Indian Express reported.

The Maharashtra government had allocated Rs 2 crore each for Ratnagiri and Raigad from the State Disaster Response Fund for relief and restoration work. The government also allocated Rs 50 lakh each for all other affected districts.

Following the floods, the Maharashtra Cabinet also decided to set up a permanent National Disaster Response Force camp at Mahad, the Hindustan Times reported.