Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari has got a new role in the company for which he will be moving to the United States, senior executive Yu Sasamoto announced on the microblogging platform on Friday.

Maheshwari will be Twitter’s senior director of revenue strategy and operations, and will be based out of San Francisco.

“Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years,” Sasamoto, the vice president of Twitter Japan, tweeted. “Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter.”

Kanika Mittal, the current head of sales at Twitter, and Neha Sharma Katyal, who leads the business department, will co-lead the company’s affairs in India, Moneycontrol reported, citing an internal email. Mitta and Katyal will be reporting to Sasamoto.

Maheshwari’s change of role assumes significance in the backdrop of the row between the India government and Twitter on the new information technology rules.

The microblogging platform is also facing four cases in India. On June 29, the Delhi Police had filed a first information report against Twitter for allegedly allowing access to child pornography on its platform.

Two other cases were filed against Maheshwari for a map showing the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate from India. Another FIR was filed against the platform for posts about the assault on a Muslim man in Ghaziabad in June.