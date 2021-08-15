The Taliban on Sunday entered the outskirts of Kabul but instructed its militants not to enter the Afghanistan capital by force, Al Jazeera reported.

“...Negotiations are underway to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without compromising the lives, property and honour of anyone, and without compromising the lives of Kabulis,” the Taliban said in a statement.

Meanwhile, acting Interior Minister of Afghanistan, Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal, said that Kabul will not be attacked by the Taliban. In a video statement, he said that “transition will happen peacefully”, TOLO News reported.

Earlier in the day, Taliban captured the cities of Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif, AFP reported. The militants captured Jalalabad without a fight. “We woke up this morning to the Taliban white flags all over the city,” Jalalabad resident Ahmad Wali was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The fall of Jalalabad gave Taliban the control of one of the main highways in the country that leads to Pakistan’s city of Peshawar, reported Reuters.

An official told Reuters that the Taliban had agreed to allow government officials and security forces to leave the city safely. The official added that the decision to surrender was taken to avoid “casualties and destruction”.

In Mazar-i-Sharif too, the Taliban entered unopposed as security forces escaped, according to Reuters. Warlords Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor, who had led a militia resistance in the city to support the government forces, fled to Uzbekistan.

As the Taliban closed in on Mazar-i-Sharif, residents could be seen outside automatic teller machines, or ATMs, hoping to withdraw their savings.

“They are parading on their vehicles and motorbikes, firing into the air in celebration,” said a resident of the city, Atiqullah Ghayor.

Early on Saturday, the Taliban also captured the Logar, Daykundi, Patika and Kunar provinces.

Amid Taliban’s advances, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had said on Saturday that he will not let the “imposed war” on Afghans lead to further killings. Ghani had also vowed not to give up the gains of the past 20 years, referring to the period after United States-led forces overthrew the Taliban in 2001.

In a recorded message to Afghans on Saturday, Ghani said his top priority was to remobilise the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. He added that he wanted to prevent further violence and displacement of people.

The Taliban have made rapid advances in large parts of the country over the past few weeks. The militant group now controls more than half of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

Clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces have escalated as foreign troops prepare to withdraw from the country by the end of August. More than 1,000 people have been killed in Afghanistan in the last month, the BBC reported, citing the United Nations.

US sends more troops to evacuate civilians

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday said he will increase troop deployment by 2,000 to 5,000 to evacuate civilians. He warned the Taliban that any action that would put the country’s personnel or the mission at risk, “will be met with a swift and strong US military response”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken with Ghani on Saturday, his spokesperson Ned Price said. “They discussed the urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to reduce the violence,” Price added.

Meanwhile, Denmark and Norway are shutting down their embassies in Kabul for the time being due to the escalating violence. Finland will also evacuate 130 Afghans, including employees who had worked for the Nordic country, the European Union or NATO on a chartered flight, the agency stated. Finland’s embassy in Kabul, however, will remain open for now.

On Tuesday, India had also advised its citizens in Afghanistan to make immediate arrangements to leave the country.