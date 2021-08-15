Rescue and search operations were underway in Haiti after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800, AP reported.

The epicentre of the quake was about 125 kilometres west of the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince. The damage could worsen by early next week, with a tropical storm “Grace” predicted to hit the country late Monday or early Tuesday.

The Haitian government declared a state of emergency for a month in response to the disaster. “We need to show a lot of solidarity with the emergency,” Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, according to Reuters.

Henry has been at the forefront of the country’s affairs since the assassination of its President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

Several aftershocks have been felt on Saturday and Sunday since the major quake, which completely razed some towns and triggered landslides.

“More or less intensive aftershocks are to be expected for a month,” a Haitian civil engineer and geologist warned. He added that badly damaged building during the earthquake could collapse during the aftershocks.

Haiti has been hit by another deadly earthquake, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800https://t.co/OTU3uDdkRd pic.twitter.com/3bsWaNZcUl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 15, 2021

VIDEOS COMING OUT OF PESTEL HAITI, after the 7.2 earthquake of this morning. #HELPHAITI pic.twitter.com/5r1BL1twVQ — Laurent Lamothe (@LaurentLamothe) August 14, 2021

“The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” the prime minister said, according to AP. “We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes [town], are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people.”

United States President Joe Biden authorised an immediate response. He also named United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power as the senior official coordinating the country’s effort to help Haiti.

Other neighbouring countries Jamaica, Cuba, Chile and Argentina have also offered help.