The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a 62-year-old man from Chennai for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The News Minute reported.

The arrested person, identified as Manmohan Mishra, hails from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh but had moved to Chennai about 35 years ago, according to the police.

Some unidentified people had filed a complaint in Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh, objecting to the videos Mishra posted on his YouTube channel, The New Indian Express reported. The videos were popular in Uttar Pradesh as Mishra spoke in Hindi.

“Manmohan works as an agent to avail PAN cards and Aadhaar cards,” an unidentified police officer told The New Indian Express. “He is said to be very active on social media and often posts videos on YouTube criticising the Union government and Modi.”

In most of his videos, Mishra had criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government over its handling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In another video, he said Modi should resign as he failed to help people during the health crisis.

Arul Santhosa Muthu, assistant commissioner at Madhavaram police station in Chennai, said that a team of officers from Uttar Pradesh reached Chennai on Friday, The News Minute reported.

The Madhavaram magisterial court granted a transit remand to the Uttar Pradesh Police. After a medical examination, Mishra was taken to Uttar Pradesh. However, the charges against him are not known yet.