Former MP and the Congress’ women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev has resigned from the party, ANI reported on Monday.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, dated August 15, Dev did not mention any reason for her decision.

Dev, however, said that she was going to begin “a new chapter in my life of public services”. She also updated her Twitter bio which now describes her as a former member of the Congress.

Meanwhile, she is likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later in the day amid speculations that she might join the Trinamool Congress, reported NDTV.

(file photo) pic.twitter.com/tlEyG5aKxX — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

Dev was among the several Congress leaders whose Twitter accounts were locked earlier this week. The official handle of the party was also locked for “violating our rules against posting private information”, a purported screenshot from the social media platform showed.

This came days after Twitter locked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s account for sharing a photo that revealed the identity of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated in Delhi. Gandhi’s tweet was also removed.

The Congress criticised Twitter for the action and several users, including Dev, changed their display pictures to Gandhi’s image.

Besides heading the All India Mahila Congress, Dev was one of the party’s most prominent leaders in Assam. She also won the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 before losing to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajdeep Roy in 2019.

There were reports of a rift within the Assam unit of Congress over seat sharing ahead of Assembly elections in the state earlier this year. Dev had reportedly walked out of a party meeting on the selection of candidates. However, she had dismissed the possibility of quitting the party back then and said that she loved “the party and madam [Sonia Gandhi]”.