The allegations that the Pegasus spyware was used by the Indian government to monitor activists, politicians and journalists will be examined by a “committee of experts”, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology filed an affidavit before a three-judge bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant. The bench is hearing a batch of petitions demanding an investigation into the allegations.

In its affidavit, the Centre has denied all the allegations. It has also annexed Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s July 19 statement to the Parliament, saying that illegal surveillance was not possible in India. Vaishnaw is himself on the list of potential targets of the spyware. The Centre claimed that Vaishnaw’s statement has clarified the government’s position.

The Centre said the pleas demanding a probe into the alleged surveillance are based on “conjectures, surmises and unsubstantiated media reports”.

“It is submitted that the same cannot be the basis for invoking the writ jurisdiction of this hon’ble Court,” read the affidavit, according to Live Law.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, journalist N Ram, the Editors Guild of India, Asian College of Journalism Chairperson Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and advocate ML Sharma have filed pleas in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the Pegasus controversy.

Journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Prem Shankar Jha, SNM Abdi, Rupesh Kumar Singh and Ipsa Shataksi, reported to have been on the list of potential Pegasus spyware targets, had also moved the Supreme Court.

During the hearing in the case on August 5, the court had observed that the allegations of surveillance, if correct, were serious in nature.

On August 10, the court granted time to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the government on the petitions seeking probe into the allegations.

Pegasus surveillance allegations

The alleged misuse of the spyware came to light earlier this month when Paris-based media nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a database featuring more than 50,000 phone numbers “concentrated in countries known to engage in surveillance of their citizens”.

The list of potential targets in India includes over 40 journalists, two Union ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa and a former Supreme Court staffer who accused then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment.

The spyware is licensed to governments around the world by the Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group. The company insists that it licences its software only to “vetted governments” with good human-rights records and that Pegasus is intended to target criminals.

On August 9, the defence ministry told Rajya Sabha that it has “not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies”. This was the government’s first direct reply to repeated questions from the Opposition on whether the administration used the Pegasus spyware.