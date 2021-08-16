The United Nations Security Council will on Monday hold a meeting to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

This is will be the Security Council’s second meeting on Afghanistan under India’s presidency, according to ANI. India had taken over the council’s rotating presidency for the month of August from France on July 31.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 am in New York (7.30 pm according to Indian Standard Time). United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief the council on the developments in Afghanistan.

UN #SecurityCouncil to meet on Afghanistan



Indian Presidency will convene briefing and consultations on #Afghanishtan tomorrow 16th August at 10 am



UN Secretary General @antonioguterres to brief #UNSC pic.twitter.com/8rl5GlGOYt — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) August 16, 2021

The Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by seizing capital city Kabul on Sunday. The group had been making rapid advances through the country amid the withdrawal of foreign troops. Several countries rushed to evacuate their citizens and consular staff members from Afghanistan.

Desperate to flee Taliban violence and human rights abuses, hundreds crowded the Kabul airport on Monday, hoping to fly out out of the country. Reports emerged of gunshots being fired in the air to disperse the crowd. The developments have triggered international outrage.

At least five people were reportedly killed amid chaos at the airport, Reuters reported. A witness told the news agency it was not clear whether they died in a stampede or because of gunshots.

Kabul Airport this morning



Too many people, too few planes pic.twitter.com/rReyvBG5Lc — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) August 16, 2021

Airspace closed

The airspace over Afghanistan was declared closed amid the chaos on Monday. Air India said it won’t be able to operate its scheduled flight to Kabul as a consequence.

Meanwhile, several international airlines, including the United Airlines, British Airways, Singapore Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, said they will re-route flights to avoid using Afghanistan’s airspace.

Vistara’s flights from Delhi to London also stopped using the Afghanistan airspace, PTI reported. “We...are taking an alternate route for our flights to and from London Heathrow,” a spokesperson of the airline said. “We are closely working with the relevant authorities to monitor and assess the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our passengers, staff and aircraft.”

