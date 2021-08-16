Here are the top updates from Monday:

Delhi on Monday registered 27 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 14,37,118 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, reported Business Standard. This is the lowest daily infection count in the national Capital since April 15 last year. The toll stood at 25,069 as no new deaths were recorded.

India registered 32,937 new coronavirus cases on Monday taking the cumulative tally to 3,22,25,513 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The country’s toll rose to 4,31,642 with 417 more deaths. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Kerala to review the Covid-19 situation. He held meetings with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister Veena George and announced that the Centre will give Rs 267.35 crore to the state to help fight the crisis. Karnataka made it mandatory for all travelers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR test report to enter the state, The Hindu reported. The report should not be older than 72 hours. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a lockdown might be imposed in the state again if Covid-19 cases rise, NDTV reported. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari were detained for reportedly organising an event in Kolkata in violation of Covid-19 norms.

The number of vaccine doses administered in India crossed 55 crore, the health ministry said. More than 55 lakh doses were given to beneficiaries on Monday alone. Globally, Covid-19 has infected over 20.71 crore people and led to more than 43.61 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. New South Wales state in Australia recorded 478 Covid-19 cases, its biggest one-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Reuters. Sydney reported record seven deaths. New coronavirus infections in China reduced for the sixth straight day on Monday, Reuters reported, citing official data. The country reported 13 new cases, the lowest since July 24.

