India on Tuesday registered 25,166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,22,50,679 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This was the lowest daily number in 154 days, according to PTI.

The new infections were 30.87% lower than Monday’s count of 32,937 infections

The country’s toll rose to 4,32,079 with 437 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases declined by 12,101 to 3,69,846. As many as 3,14,48,754 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, India administered 88.13 lakh vaccine doses to beneficiaries in the past 24 hours, which was the highest figure since the country began the inoculation drive in January, according to the health ministry.

On Tuesday morning,the ministry said that a total of 55,47,30,609 doses have been administered till now.

Other updates

The United States on Monday relaxed its travel advisory restrictions for those visiting India. Both the US State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now put India in Level 2, which is considered as safe for travel.

The Maharashtra government has deferred its decision to partially reopen schools in the state from Tuesday due to objection from Covid-19 task forces, the Hindustan Times reported. Earlier, it was decided to resume physical classes for students between Classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and for Classed 8 to 12 in urban areas.

Global updates