The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district on Monday arrested five people, including two minors, for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman, NDTV reported. However, some reports said that four of the accused were under the age of 18 and that the woman was 65 years.

The accused are in police custody and further investigation was underway, said Anil Sonkar, additional superintendent in Singrauli.

The complainant said that she was returning from her sister’s home on Sunday evening when the accused attacked her near a railway crossing under the jurisdiction of Jayant police station in Singrauli, the police outpost in-charge Abhimayu Dwivedi told The Times of India.

The accused, allegedly drunk, dragged the woman into nearby bushes and raped her, according to NDTV.

Initially two minors, who were identified by the complainant, were detained. The minors then identified three others, Dwivedi said, according to India Today.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh government had said that as many as 26,708 cases of rape, 37 cases of murder after gangrape and 27,827 crimes of abduction of minor girls were registered in the state between January 2017 and June 2021, NDTV reported.